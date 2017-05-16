77 car train derails in Elkhart

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A freight train derailed in Elkhart Monday night, leaving rail cars strewn about.

In all, 18 cars on a 77 car train derailed around 10:30 p.m., according to a Union Pacific railroad spokesperson.

No one on the train's crew or in the public was injured and no hazardous materials were involved in the derailment, the spokesperson said. Many of the derailed rail cars were carrying automobiles.

"We apologize for the inconvenience to the community, and are working to safely and quickly clear the site and restore normal operations," the spokesperson said.

A number of roads in Elkhart were closed as crews work to clean up the wreckage.It's not yet clear when they will be back open.

Early Tuesday morning, an Amtrak spokesman told WAND-TV they expect the derailment to disrupt service, though they can't be sure to what extent. Amtrak had already expected delays Tuesday due to work on the track.