Man arrested for meth after threatening Salvation Army

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested after making threats to a Salvation Army store in Mattoon.

Police say 36-year-old Daniel J. Ramsey was arrested in the 1400 block of Richmond Avenue for possession of meth.

Ramsey is accused of making threats to employees at the Salvation Army. He told them he would burn down the building.

Police searched Ramsey once he was detained and found meth on him. Ramsey was booked into the Coles County Jail.