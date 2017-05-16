Taylorville man arrested in child pornography investigation

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Taylorville Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Taylorville police say they began the investigation into allegations of a man possibly in possession of child pornography on May 15. Officers obtained and executed a search warrant on a mobile home Monday afternoon, during which several electronic devices were seized. Police also say the home's resident, identified as Michael Shilling, 44, returned home while officers were searching.

Officers say Shilling was taken into custody without incident, and is facing a preliminary charge of possession of child pornography. The investigation is ongoing.