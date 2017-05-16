Charleston fire displaces 3

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Charleston Fire Department says three people have been displaced after a Monday evening house fire.

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Third Street at about 5:35 p.m. for a report of a house fire. Upon arriving, crews say they saw smoke coming from the back of the home, and found fire in the rear bedroom.

The fire was quickly brought under control, with fire damage being contained to the bedroom. However, officials say there was smoke damage throughout the home. No one was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross arrived on scene to help one adult and two children who were displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.