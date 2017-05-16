First Step Women's Center launches mobile care vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A care center in Springfield dedicated to women's health has launched a new Mobile Medical Unit.

Officials say the new vehicle will be able to provide no-cost pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, and low-cost limited STD testing. The vehicle will be driven by First Step Women's Center staff, and will have a registered nurse on board to help serve women.

Officials also say no appointment is required to receive services from the mobile medical vehicle. For more information about First Step Women's Center, click here.