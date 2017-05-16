Shots ring out during high speed chase, 1 arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person is in custody after a high-speed chase in Springfield early Tuesday morning.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office say the chase began in the 600 block of Highland at about 2:52 a.m., when a vehicle refused to stop for deputies attempting to initiate a traffic stop. Deputies say they backed off and continued to follow the vehicle from a distance, due to the risk to public safety.

Detectives say the vehicle eventually drove down a dead end street in the area of Taylor Street and South Grand Avenue. When the vehicle turned around and drove toward a squad car, detectives say the driver pointed a gun toward a deputy, which resulted in another pursuit. Deputies say the driver of the suspect vehicle fired several rounds during the pursuit, and that Illinois State Police and Springfield police helped set up stop sticks and road blocks.

After several of the suspect vehicle's tired were flattened, the vehicle came to a stop in the 800 block of South 16th Street. Deputies say the driver of the vehicle threw the gun out of the window during negotiations, and was eventually arrested.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says the driver, identified as Dossie Baker, 21, is facing preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.