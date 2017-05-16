Shots ring out during high speed chase in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person is in custody after a high-speed chase in Springfield early Tuesday morning.

Springfield police say the chase took officers and deputies throughout various neighborhoods. One viewer submitted video of the chase to WAND News, which shows deputies following the suspect car in the area of 15th and Kansas Streets.

Police tell WAND News that shots were fired during this chase, and that no one was injured. One person was taken into custody.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.