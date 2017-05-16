Champaign high school placed on "soft" lockdown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The High School of St. Thomas More in Champaign was placed under a "soft" lockdown Tuesday morning.

According to a release from St. Thomas More officials, the school received a threat, and that the Champaign Police Department was notified to ensure the safety of students. Officials also say they believe the threat has been averted, and police are investigating and addressing the threat.

As a result of this incident, the school was placed on a soft lockdown, and a Champaign police officer is present at the school to help ensure a safe learning environment.

For more information about this incident, call the school at (217) 352-7210.