4 injured in school bus, truck collision

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured in a crash involving an Argenta-Oreana school bus on Decatur's northeast side Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 12:11 p.m. at the intersection of Brush College Road and Mound Road, and involved a box truck and Argenta-Oreana school bus carrying high school students.  Officials also say a teacher, a student, the driver of the box truck, and the driver of the school bus were reported injured in this crash.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.  More details to come...

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps