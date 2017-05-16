4 injured in school bus, truck collision

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured in a crash involving an Argenta-Oreana school bus on Decatur's northeast side Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 12:11 p.m. at the intersection of Brush College Road and Mound Road, and involved a box truck and Argenta-Oreana school bus carrying high school students. Officials also say a teacher, a student, the driver of the box truck, and the driver of the school bus were reported injured in this crash.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. More details to come...