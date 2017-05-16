No charges in weekend Springfield stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In an update to a story WAND has been following, Springfield police say they believe the stabbing death of a man on the city's northeast side Saturday morning to be a case of self-defense.

Detectives tell WAND News that, after consulting the State's Attorney's Office, no charges will be filed in the death of Maurice Watts, 36, at this time. Additionally, detectives say they believe that the stabbing was in self-defense, that Watts may have attempted to rob the person who stabbed him, and that Watts was believed to be armed with a handgun.

Watts was found unresponsive and was receiving CPR from Springfield firefighters in the 2000 block of East Keys Avenue, according to officers responding to the scene. Watts was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.