Champaign man sentenced to 15 years for cocaine charges

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for multiple cocaine offenses.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Jerry Minnieweather, 38, received the prison sentence on May 15, 2017. Following the completion of the sentence, Minnieweather will be on supervised release for eight years.

Prosecutors say Minnieweather pled guilty on January 17, 2017 to two counts of distribution of cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and possession of cocaine.

Minnieweather has been in custody since his arrest in July 2015.