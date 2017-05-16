Decatur School's Adult Education axed

DECATUR- For more than 20 years the Adult education program through DPS has churned out hundreds of graduates and skilled workers for Decatur businesses. The program however, will be unable to continue and announced earlier in the month its closure due to the state budget battle.

Former Adult Education Manager Rocki Wilkerson says, "the most disappointing factor of all was all the students who were counting on us to help them increase reading, writing and counting on us to get into the hospitality and healthcare bridges cause they were free programs."

The program graduated its last class in April.

Richland Community College still houses its Adult education program for the time being. For more information follow the link.