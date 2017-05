Click the video above for highlights from St. Thomas More and St. Teresa's sectional semifinal!

BLOOMINGTON -- Two of the best soccer teams in central Illinois hooked up for a thriller in the 1A sectional semifinals.

Kaia Bowen's second half goal, the only one of the match, propelled St. Thomas More past St. Teresa, 1-0.

St. Thomas More will face Normal University in the sectional championship.