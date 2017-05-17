Decatur man, boy injured during early morning shooting

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - Police found two people shot at a Decatur home early Wednesday morning.

Police responded just after 3:30am to 493 S. Maffit St., near Johns Hill Magnet School. Upon arriving, officers say they found a 20-year-old man and 12-year-old boy with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the the 20-year-old was treated and released, while the boy remains hospitalized.

Police could not give a name for a person wanted in the shooting, but they said they have some descriptions of the suspect's age, skin color and clothing. However, officers say they are conducting interviews and are executing a search warrant in the 400 block of South Maffit Street.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.