Two Shot at Decatur Home

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - Police found two people shot at a Decatur home early Wednesday morning.

Police responded just after 3:30am to 493 S. Maffitt St., near Johns Hill Magnet School.

The two shot include one adult and one juvenile, both male, according to the Decatur Police Department. The adult is being treated at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur. The juvenile is expected to be airlifted to St. John's in Springfield.

