Two Shot at Decatur Home

Two Shot at Decatur HomePosted:
Taylorville man arrested in child pornography investigation
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Taylorville Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation.
4 injured in school bus, truck collision
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash involving an Argenta-Oreana school bus on Decatur's northeast side.
Coroner identifies child involved in deadly crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has released the name of a 17-month-old girl died after a car crash early Monday morning.
Man arrested for meth after threatening Salvation Army
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested after making threats to a Salvation Army store in Mattoon.
Decatur man facing criminal sexual assault charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating website on Saturday.
Pedestrian, semi involved in deadly crash on US 51
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police and the Macon County Sheriff's Department were called to a crash late Sunday night on U.S. 51 involving a pedestrian, semi-truck and another vehicle.
77 car train derails in Elkhart
Crews worked Tuesday morning to remove the wreckage.
WAND Interactive Radar
Man dies after Sunday crash
A 60-year-old Decatur man died after his pickup crashed into a utility pole.
Overnight Forecast
I-TEAM: The high cost of drugs
Arcola's Plummer ignites community with home run
Police arrest woman wanted in McDonald's crash
Name in deadly Danville shooting released
Overnight Forecast
St. Thomas More beats St. Teresa 1-0 in sectional semifinal
The Walker Family: Living Dr. King's Dream
