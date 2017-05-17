Crash closes U.S. 51

Posted:

Emergency crews closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 51 between Moweaqua and Macon Wednesday morning after a crash between a car and a tractor pulling farm equipment.

Officers at the scene said the car rear-ended the implement after reaching down for an object in her car.

The driver was taken to an area hospital.

Emergency workers said no one else was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.

