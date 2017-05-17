Police: Volunteer coach steals, sells baseball equipment

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Park Police say a volunteer coach has been arrested for stealing and selling park-owned equipment.

According to police sworn statements, Decatur Park Police began an investigation on May 10 into a criminal complaint from the Decatur Park District regarding a volunteer coach who had sold district-owned baseball equipment. Officers say the equipment was sold to Play It Again Sports, and that the sale was confirmed with the signature of "Corey Richardson." Additionally, detectives say Illinois identification from "Corey Richardson" was also given by the seller.

Police say they interviewed Corey Richardson, 45, on May 12. During the interview, police say Richardson allegedly admitted to selling equipment lent to him for his team to use, and that he allegedly used the money to buy crack cocaine.

Richardson was taken into custody, and is facing charges of burglary and theft.