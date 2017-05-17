Monticello woman wins big on instant lottery ticket

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - One lucky Monticello resident is a multimillionaire after winning big on an Illinois Lottery ticket.

Lottery officials say Peggy Tracy won a $4 million prize after purchasing a "100X The Cash" ticket from Village Pantry in Paxton. When she learned that she had won millions of dollars, Tracy said she "was shaking so badly" that she thought her husband would have to come drive her home from Village Pantry.

Tracy will receive a one-time payment of $2.4 million, and she says she plans on sharing her windfall with her family, as well as making investments for retirement. Village Pantry will also receive $40,000 for selling the winning ticket.

