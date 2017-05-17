Two coffee shops to open in downtown Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two new coffee shops are set to open in Downtown Decatur in the near future.

The first shop, Blue Brew, is a Millikin University student-run business that will be located in the Hickory Point Bank and Trust Building at 225 North Water Street. Blue Brew was temporarily open for business earlier this year, and and a successful run, leading to a permanent shop being put into place.

The second shop, River Coffee Company, is set to open later this year. Officials say it will be part of the Speakeasy Properties LLC, which includes a tattoo parlor and used record store. This shop will also be located on North Water Street.