Location change for Decatur high school graduations

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Potential inclement weather on Saturday has resulted in two high school graduation ceremonies making a change in venue.

Decatur Public School District 61 Director of Community Engagement Maria Robertson tells WAND News that the ceremonies for MacArthur High School and Eisenhower High School graduates have been moved to their respective school gymnasiums on May 20.

Robertson also says there is no change in time, as the MacArthur ceremony takes place at 5 p.m. while Eisenhower's will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still required to attend the event, and families are encouraged to arrive early.

