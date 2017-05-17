Ameren executives tour Champaign microgrid

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois executives visited Champaign Wednesday morning to tour one of the company's microgrids.

Officials say the microgrid, located next to the University of Illinois campus, is one of the most advanced microgrids in North America. Featuring solar panels, natural gas generators, and a wind turbine, the microgrid is capable of providing power to nearly 200 customers.

The microgrid is connected to a larger Ameren grid, but officials say it can operate independently from the larger grid without causing customers to experience an outage, and is controlled and monitored remotely.

Ameren Illinois President Richard Mark says, "Our focus on building a next generation energy delivery system has enabled Illinois to emerge as a national leader in smart grid innovation."

