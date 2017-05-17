3 cars, 1 house struck by gunfire Tuesday night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department needs your help in its investigation into damage caused by gunfire on the city's north side Tuesday night.

Champaign police tell WAND News that officers went to the 900 block of North Third Street at about 10:21 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, officers say they found evidence of three cars and one home being struck by gunfire. Officers say multiple shell casings were also recovered.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.