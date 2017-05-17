Fire damages old Sunnyside School in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Six fire departments worked together to put out a fire at the old Sunnyside School building Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Harristown Fire Protection District, firefighters were dispatched to the school, located in the 1200 block of North Sunnyside Road, at about 11:01 for a report of a fire. Crews arriving on scene say they saw heavy fire coming from the building, and firefighters from Warrensburg, Niantic, South Wheatland, Decatur, and Mt. Zion were called in to help minutes later.

There is no estimate to the amount of damage caused in this fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Decatur Fire Prevention Bureau.