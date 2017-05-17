Dust Storm claims one life in Central Illinois

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill (WAND) - One person is dead after a chain reaction crash in Douglas County during dust storm. The Douglas County Coroner's Office says a semi and multiple vehicle chain reaction crash resulted in one fatality and three injuries.

The name of the person who died has not been released. The injured were taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. The chain reaction crash happened at just before 5:30 p.m.

The crash happened during the dust storm on Route 36, 2 and a half miles east of Interstate 57 between Tuscola and Camargo.