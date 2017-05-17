Dust storm causes chaos

MACON COUNTY, Ill (WAND)- Wednesday afternoon a dust storm swept into Central Illinois and left behind several car crashes, chaos and at least one person dead.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office had to shut down one road way on 121 near Warrensburg after two separate crashes occurred due to the low visibility.

Sgt. Atkins with the Sheriff's Office said, "we had a dust storm it did cause some wrecks out on 121 several wrecks 2 to be exact between Warrensburg and Decatur, minor injuries--we ended up shutting the road down for a time and also the interstate was shut down due to low visibility."

One person died from a wreck due to the winds in Douglas County.