Nationally dominant KD Young leads W-L to State

WARRENSBURG -- It's a career that stands up to any in the history of Illinois: three state titles in both shot put and discus, plus two from her eighth grade year as well.



If Warrensburg-Latham throwing superstar KD Young makes it 10 for 10 with a sweep at the state meet this weekend in Charleston, she will be just the second in state history to do so.



The other? Olympian Kelsey Card, who did it as a Carlinville Cavie.



The 10-peat is rare air, a monumental feat, and yet the South Carolina-bound Young is calm before her fourth and final trip to State. Click the video above to hear why!



The Cardinals are among the frontrunners for the 1A state title thanks to a bevvy of weapons including relay teams starring 200-meter ace Taylor George.