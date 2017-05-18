LLCC celebrates second year, sends out call for volunteers

SPRINGFIELD -- The only Web.com Tour event in Central Illinois doesn't yet have a primary presenting corporate sponsor, but organizers are enthusiastic that the roughly $20,000 raised for local charities last season through the Lincoln Land Charity Championship and the doubled participation of the Pro-Am portion of the event this coming year are signs that it's getting established as a long-term event for Springfield.



Event public relations specialist Kate Peters explains in the video above how the impact of the tournament is greater than just the ability to see future PGA members, but rather a shot in the arm to local businesses.



One new wrinkle this year that the event is introducing in an effort to increase the level of volunteers is a prize package that will be given to one random volunteer. The package includes a trip to the World Golf Hall of Fame, lodging, a lesson, greens fees and more.