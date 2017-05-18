Deadly crash on I-72 claims 1 life

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-72, near mile post 83 in Sangamon County, at about 3:58 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2004 Pontiac struck the rear of a 1997 Kenworth truck-tractor semi-trailer, and a 2009 Toyota struck the rear of the Pontiac.

ISP officials say the driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, and that the driver of the Pontiac was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers also say visibility at the location of the crash was reduced due to high winds and blowing dirt and dust.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.