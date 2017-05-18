Investigation continues in Springfield teen shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department needs your help in its investigation into a May 13 shooting that left one teen injured.

Detectives say the shooting happened during a neighborhood basketball game near the intersection of Ash and Greentree. Police say a 17-year-old male was shot three times by a person inside a slow-moving black Jeep with tinted windows.

Police also say the victim may have been mistaken for someone else, and is not believed to have been targeted.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.