Body pulled from Lake Decatur

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police say a woman's body was pulled from Lake Decatur Thursday.

Officials say the body was found around 1:00 p.m. The Macon County County Coroner tells WAND News foul play is not expected.

Crews discovered the body near the lake patrol building and a set of boat docks.

No word on the name of the woman pulled from the lake or the cause of death.

Officials say more details will be released Friday.