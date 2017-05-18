Body pulled from Lake Decatur

Posted: Updated:

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police say a woman's body was pulled from Lake Decatur Thursday.

Officials say the body was found around 1:00 p.m. The Macon County County Coroner tells WAND News foul play is not expected.

Crews discovered the body near the lake patrol building and a set of boat docks.

No word on the name of the woman pulled from the lake or the cause of death.

Officials say more details will be released Friday.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps