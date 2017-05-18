Woman arrested for murder of Justin Jones

Danville, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Police have arrested the woman they say responsible for the April 27th murder of 25-year-old Justin Jones.

Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason says Lakeisha Cunningham, 38, of Danville was taken into custody in the Chicago area Wednesday by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Thomason says U.S Marshals began working with Danville detectives shortly after a warrant was issued. The warrant was issued for First Degree Murder and bond set at $1 million.

Police were called to the 1600 block of East Fairchild April 27 at about 12:45 PM with reports of a subject shot. Mr. Jones, found to be the victim, was later pronounced deceased.

Cunningham remains in custody in Chicago and her return to Vermilion County is not known at this time.