Police discover heroin inside shooting victim's home

DECATUR,Ill (WAND)- A man broke into 20 year old Akease Wright's home Wednesday at 3:30 in the morning and shot him and his 12 year old brother. Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries. However, after a search warrant was issued police discovered multiple guns, marijuana, a scale and heroin all inside the home.

20 year old Wright is currently in custody and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

He is set to go before a judge on 6/20/2017.