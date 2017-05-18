Central Illinois Woman received Telecommunicator of the Year award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Central Illinois woman received a statewide award at the Illinois State Police awards.

The Awards Ceremony was held at Hope Church in Springfield, Illinois, and paid tribute to the acts of heroism and professionalism displayed by the men and women who were honored during the event. Each award recipient was recognized for their exemplary service to the ISP and the citizens of Illinois.

Telecommunicator Specialist Cheryl Miles was honored as Telecommunicator of the Year.

At the awards ceremony, leaders gave examples of her integrity in the role with Illinois State Police.

Miles was honored for many events she played a crucial role in including in May, 2015, the Pontiac Communications Center received a phone call from a subject threatening to set off bombs in the Ashkum and Gilman area. State officials say Miles was an integral part of the team that handled this situation. She managed all of the radio and telephone traffic for all four districts within the Pontiac Communications Center for over an hour.

Also noted was her role in helping a suicidal subject.. Presenters said "On September 17, 2015. Ms. Miles again played an integral role in an emergency situation involving a suicidal subject. A woman called into the Pontiac Communications Center reporting an acquaintance of hers just texted he was going to commit suicide. The caller only knew the suicidal subject's name and that he lived in Illinois. While the subject's cell phone was being traced, Ms. Miles used social media and other ISP resources to track down the despondent subject at an address in Streator. The local police department was contacted and responded to the address. He was then transported to a hospital for an evaluation. "

Also awarded was Forensic Scientist Mary Beth Thomas for Forensic Scientist of the Year and Officer of the Year, Special Agent William B. Blackburn.

Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Leo P. Schmitz was joined by ISP command staff members to recognize the noble contributions made by sworn and civilian members of the Illinois State Police, government agencies, and the public.

"The men and women of the Illinois State Police are dedicated individuals who are committed to protecting and serving the citizens of Illinois. Their professionalism and pride for this agency are evident in their actions both on and off-duty," said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. "We are grateful for the outstanding efforts and sacrifices of all of these extraordinary men and women," he added.