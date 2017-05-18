Central Illinois Woman received Telecommunicator of the Year award

Central Illinois Woman received Telecommunicator of the Year awardPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Body pulled from Lake Decatur
Decatur Police pulled a woman's body out of Lake Decatur Thursday.
-
I-TEAM: Porn site posts pics of students
Decatur – It’s the seamy side of the internet. Pornography using nude pictures of Illinois high school and college students.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
Illinois Legislature votes to honor Barack Obama's birthday
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.
-
Woman arrested for murder of Justin Jones
Danville Police have arrested the man they say responsible for the April 27th murder of 25-year-old Justin Jones.
-
Police discover heroin inside shooting victim's home
DECATUR,Ill (WAND)- A man broke into 20 year old Akease Wright's home Wednesday at 3:30 in the morning and shot him and his 12 year old brother. Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries. However, after a search warrant was issued police discovered multiple guns, marijuana, a scale and heroin all inside the home. 20 year old Wright is currently in custody and is being held on a $250,000 bond. He is set to go before a judge on 6/20/2017.
-
Kroger hiring event in Central Illinois Saturday
Kroger is hiring more than 500 people this weekend in the Central Division, that includes all Central Illinois locations.
-
Deadly crash on I-72 claims 1 life
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 Wednesday afternoon.
-
Local 1A stars shine on opening day at State
CHARLESTON -- Last season, five of the top six finishers in the 1A girls state meet were from the WAND viewing area, and six of the top eight. But the runners up are coming for defending champion Salt Fork.
Governor candidate Ameya Pawar calls for Trump impeachment
Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar (ah-MAY'-uh puh-WAHR') is the latest Democratic candidate for Illinois governor to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
-
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
-
Decatur man, boy injured during early morning shooting
-
Dust storm causes chaos
-
Thursday Morning Forecast
-
-
77 car train derails in Elkhart
-
Police receiving life-saving wound treatment training
-
Friday Morning Forecast
-
Pedestrian, semi involved in deadly crash on US 51
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.