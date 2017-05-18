Local 1A stars shine on opening day at State

CHARLESTON -- Last season, five of the top six finishers in the 1A girls state meet were from the WAND viewing area, and six of the top eight. But the runners up are coming for defending champion Salt Fork.



The challengers launched their campaigns on Thursday at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field, and a number of local athletes took home first, including from Warrensburg-Latham, St. Teresa, St. Anthony, St. Thomas More, St. Joseph-Ogden and tons more that qualified for Saturday's finals.



For a full list of results, visit the IHSA website.