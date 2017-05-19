Cops "on a Rooftop" raise funds for Special Olympics

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police around Illinois are climbing to the rooftops of Dunkin’ Donuts locations Friday to raise money for Special Olympics.

The officers are taking part in the 15th annual Cop on a Rooftop event from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors who donate to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will receive a coupon for a free donut, and those who donate $10 will receive a travel mug and a coupon for a free medium coffee, according to an event press release.

Local police plan to take part in the event at these locations:

     

  • 3016 N. Water St • Decatur
  • 1702 W. Evergreen Ave • Effingham
  • 1302 N. Prospect Ave • Champaign
  • 515 S. Neil St • Champaign
  • 102 Chatham Rd • Springfield

Organizers said last year’s event raised more than $670,000.

