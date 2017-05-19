WAND Visits Scovill Zoo as it Celebrates 50 Years

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Scovill Zoo has been providing family-friendly fun since 1967 and things have evolved a lot over the past 50 years. You can come face to face with more than 400 animals, from six continents, including their new penguin exhibit.

“It’s very modern and put us out of our comfort zone but put us out of that envelope we’re in so it really is a step in the right direction. People have enjoyed it,” Director, Kevin Frye said.

They’re enjoying the red panda exhibit as well, learning some interesting facts along the way.

“When we’re showing the red panda, we want to get out the message they’re having a tough time, losing habitat and the corridors are being lost,” Kevin Frye said.

But, your price of admission is helping animals just like the red panda.

“Part of that admission is going to help animals around the world as well. It’s all good,” Kevin Frye said.

During the past 50 years, the zoo has hit a balance between creating awareness and providing educational entertainment. The perfect formula for a day of amusement for the entire family and our news crew.

“It’s a small zoo, but a good zoo and people in Decatur should be proud of it,” Ken Frye said.