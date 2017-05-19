Man shot multiple times in the legs, expected to be OK

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Police say it happened Thursday night just after 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of East Jackson Street. Police were called after residents reported multiple shots fired. When police arrived on scene, they were told the 27-year-old had just arrived at HSHS St. John's Hospital with gunshot wounds to both upper legs.

The victim told police he was sitting in a parked vehicle when the suspect shot hit twice. The suspect then left on a bike. The victim would not identify the suspect, nor would he provide a physical description. He was treated for what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is believed to be a black male, bald, who was last seen riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.