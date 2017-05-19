I-TEAM: Porn site posts pics of students

Decatur – It’s the seamy side of the internet. Pornography using nude pictures of Illinois high school and college students.

“This website is nothing but disgusting,” Lt. Jon Butts of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department told WAND I-TEAM reporter Doug Wolfe. “We’re a society that includes a lot of predators.”

The site, Anon-IB, has been posting pictures of nude young students from school districts and colleges from throughout Illinois. An I-TEAM inspection of the site lists students attending schools in Sangamon, Macon, Peoria, Macoupin and Peoria counties.

The students apparently don’t realize their pictures have been posted. The postings, especially if the high school student is underage, violates several laws.

“It’s child pornography and disseminating it is a felony,” Butts stated. “Child pornography is one of the worst crimes in our society and it’s dealt with very harshly and it should be.”

If the pictures were given to the website by a former love interest it is considered revenge porn under Illinois law. Revenge porn is punishable with up to 3 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

Pictures can also be obtained through computer hacks. Butts recommends that young people should simply never take these types of photos rather than running the risk of them showing up in public.