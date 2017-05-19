Kroger hiring event in Central Illinois Saturday

Central Ill. (WAND) - Kroger is hiring more than 500 people this weekend in the Central Division, that includes all Central Illinois locations.

All 137 stores in the division are hosting a hiring event Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The company plans to make job offers at the hiring events. There are roughly 30 positions that need filled in the Decatur area.

Kroger is looking for both part time and full time employees.

If you can't make the event or for more information head to jobs.kroger.com.