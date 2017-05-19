IL Senate Democrats call for investigation into Rauner administration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Senator Andy Manar and other state leaders are calling for an investigation into Governor Rauner's Administration.

Manar held a press conference Friday morning along with several other Illinois Senate Democrats claiming fake and confidential information in regards to the reform of school funding was given to a Rauner campaign group and is being used for his re-election campaign. Manar went on to say "state records ended up in the hands of Rauner Campaign support group in a direct effort to manipulate and mislead voters."

Manar said the confidential information passed to newspapers and groups was completely false.

Illinois Senate Democrats filed a complaint and request for an investigation to the Illinois Executive Inspector General. To see the complete letter filed, click here.

No word yet if this would be a legal investigation or an ethical one.

WAND news has reached out to the Rauner Administration but has yet to hear back.