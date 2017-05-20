'Moe Dampeer Dream Team' raising money for nationals

DECATUR -- From Lexi "Lex Diggity Dog" Meyer to the biggest member of the team, "Shorty" Sean Lee down to the littlest of the little, Dre Simon, the 9U Illinois Warriors Elite AAU team is full of characters and they call themselves the "Coach Moe Third Grade Dream Team".



Meyer handles her male teammates with the kind of toughness you'd expect from a girl with boisterous brothers, while players like Qayden Bond, leading scorer Ti'shawn Clemmons, Damonte Phillips, Khymir Carson and more all contribute to make head coach Moe Dampeer's squad very dangerous.



The team finished third at an Adidas event in Indianapolis this past weekend, and now they're preparing for a slew of tournaments including nationals in Orlando.



But to get there, the group of second and third graders needs fundraising help. To meet their goals, the team has set up a GoFundMe account that is accessible from its Facebook page as well.



Click the video above to hear from Dampeer, Meyer and Bond on what has made their season so special.