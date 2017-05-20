Urbana man facing home invasion, battery charges

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Police Department says one man has been arrested for home invasion early Saturday morning.

Urbana police say officers went to an apartment in the 1200 block of South Lierman at about 3:11 a.m. for a report of a home invasion. Detectives say a 911 call was placed, during which the caller said that an armed man was trying to kick down her door, and that the call ended after the caller said the man had entered the apartment and was holding her "hostage."

Urbana police officers were joined by members of the University of Illinois Police Department, Champaign Police Department, METRO SWAT, and Champaign County Sheriff's Office. At 5:03 a.m., police say a man left the apartment through a back door, and was arrested by METRO SWAT members. Police also say three women and two small children were found inside the apartment.

The man, identified as Malik Bianco Chapple, 22, was taken to the Champaign County Jail. Chapple currently faces preliminary charges of home invasion and domestic battery. Additionally, Urbana police say Chapple faces charges of domestic battery and burglary in connection with two other investigations, and was also wanted on two separate warrants.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, you are urged to call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.