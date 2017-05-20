"Cops on a Rooftop" fundraiser returns for 15th year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police officers took to the rooftop of Dunkin' Donuts Friday morning to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois.

The "Cops on a Rooftop" fundraiser was held in several cities throughout central Illinois, with the goal of raising money and awareness for the Special Olympics. Cops on a Rooftop is just one of many events held by law enforcement agencies that benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

People who donated at least one dollar to Special Olympics during this fundraiser received a coupon for a free doughnut from Dunkin' Donuts. Additionally, Dunkin' Donuts also donated $15,000 for Special Olympics in celebration of 15 years of working together with police officers.

