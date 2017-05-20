Heroicon raising money for Games For Troops

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's premier tabletop gaming convention has returned for the third consecutive year this weekend.

Officials say the public is invited to attend Heroicon, located at the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Card and board games of all types will be available to purchase and play during Heroicon. Additionally, several vendors will be on site with unique and customized gaming accessories for sale. Proceeds from Heroicon benefit Games For Troops, which supplies tabletop games to men and women serving in the U.S. Military.

Admission for Heroicon costs $20 for a one-day badge, and $70 for a VIP badge. For more information about vendors and events at this year's Heroicon, click here.