Old Capitol Farmers Market opens for season

Body pulled from Lake Decatur
Decatur Police pulled a woman's body out of Lake Decatur Thursday.
Illinois Legislature votes to honor Barack Obama's birthday
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.
I-TEAM: Porn site posts pics of students
Decatur – It’s the seamy side of the internet. Pornography using nude pictures of Illinois high school and college students.
Police discover heroin inside shooting victim's home
DECATUR,Ill (WAND)- A man broke into 20 year old Akease Wright's home Wednesday at 3:30 in the morning and shot him and his 12 year old brother. Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries. However, after a search warrant was issued police discovered multiple guns, marijuana, a scale and heroin all inside the home. 20 year old Wright is currently in custody and is being held on a $250,000 bond. He is set to go before a judge on 6/20/2017.
Kroger hiring event in Central Illinois Saturday
Kroger is hiring more than 500 people this weekend in the Central Division, that includes all Central Illinois locations.
IL Senate Democrats call for investigation into Rauner administration
Senator Andy Manar and other state leaders are calling for an investigation into Governor Rauner's Administration.
Monticello woman wins big on instant lottery ticket
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - One lucky Monticello resident is a multimillionaire after winning big on an Illinois Lottery ticket.
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- In the midst of the destruction in Haiti, "Soles for Souls" an outreach effort is looking to give 50,000 pairs of shoes to adults and children. In Decatur, Jacob Jenkins is heading the initiative and told us how the residents in Decatur can make a difference in the lives of children as well as provide jobs. He hopes Decatur can raise 5,000 new and used shoes. Jenkins said, "what better way for women in Decatur to help other women who a...
Turbine deliveries starting this week in rural Macon County
Rural Macon County is one step closer to seeing the Twin Forks Wind Farm and with construction starting it could cause some delays for travelers.
