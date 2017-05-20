Old Capitol Farmers Market opens for season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Downtown Springfield, Inc. officials say the Old Capitol Farmers Market opened for the 2017 season Saturday morning.

The opening ceremony was held at the corner of Fourth Street and Adams in downtown Springfield at 10:30 a.m. Officials say Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, as well as lawmakers and representatives from multiple organizations, were on hand for the festivities.

The Old Capitol Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays, providing attendees the chance to purchase fresh produce from several vendors.

