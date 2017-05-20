Parade kicks off 7th annual Springfield Pridefest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Springfield Saturday afternoon for the seventh annual PrideFest.

This street festival, hosting by The Phoenix Center, is held the third Saturday of May each year. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music, food, drinks, shopping, and more while celebrating and embracing diversity in central Illinois.

For the first time, Springfield PrideFest began with a Pride Parade on Fifth Street at 11 a.m., leading to a ribbon cutting ceremony and the official start of this year's festivities.

The Phoenix Center provides services and support for central Illinois' LGBTQ community.