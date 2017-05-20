Arrest made in shooting of Decatur man, 12-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with the May 17 shooting of a man and 12-year-old boy.

Detectives say Tresean Washington, 23, was arrested on Friday. Washington is facing attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting.

Police say officers found a 20-year-old man and 12-year-old boy with gunshot wounds in the 400 block of South Maffit Street just after 3:30 a.m. on May 17. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives also say the 20-year-old victim in this shooting, identified as Akease Wright, was arrested after police found marijuana, heroin, and several guns inside his home during a search.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.