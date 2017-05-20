Prostitution ring arrests

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department says three people were arrested and a teenage girl was taken into protective custody in connection with a prostitution investigation.

Bloomington police say the online investigation into prostitution resulted in the arrests of Dvaunte Dawson, 26, Kelsey Voeghtly, 25, and Sara Ridgeway, 22. A 15-year-old girl was taken into protective custody, and was later released to her parents.

Police say Dawson is facing preliminary charges of promoting prostitution and driving with a suspended license, while Voeghtly faces a promoting prostitution charge and Ridgeway faces a prostitution charge.

Police also say Ridgeway allegedly made plans to meet up with an undercover Bloomington PD Vice Unit detective, and agreed to perform a sexual act for money, resulting in the arrests being made in the area of a Bloomington motel.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.