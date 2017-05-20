Golf cart stolen from Graceland Baseball/Softball Complex

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Park Police need your help in their investigation into the theft of a golf cart from Graceland Baseball/Softball Complex this week.

Police say the theft happened sometime between 8:30 p.m. on May 17 and 6 a.m. on May 19. Detectives say the Graceland concession building and equipment shed were broken into, resulting in the theft of an "E-Z-GO TXT" golf cart with a dump bed. The cost of items stolen and damage done is expected to be more than $10,000.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, you are encouraged to call (217) 424-1311.