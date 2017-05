CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR OUR STATE TRACK RECAP STORY!

CHARLESTON -- It was a banner day for several central Illinois athletes at the girls track and field state finals.

Warrensburg-Latham finished second in 1A. St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Anthony, and Pana were right behind them in the top six.

Southeast, Urbana, Eisenhower, Tolono Unity, and Monticello all finished in the top ten in 2A.